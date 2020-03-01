Johnson County announces a public outreach effort to gather feedback on proposed changes to its fixed route service. The Board of County Commissioners authorized the 30-day public comment period on Jan. 30. The suggested adjustments below came out of the county’s 2018 Comprehensive Operations Analysis and its current micro transit pilot. If approved by the BOCC, the adjustments would take effect on May 4, 2020.

In the Gardner – Edgerton area:

595 Gardner-OP Express: Service to Edgerton and Logistics Park Kansas City would be reduced due to low ridership. The number of trips is being reduced to levels that existed prior to the Edgerton expansion that occurred in April 2018. Five trips will be provided from Gardner to downtown in the morning and five return trips in the evening. Two trips in the morning and afternoon will continue to provide “reverse commute” service to Oak Park Mall and the Gardner/New Century areas. All Saturday service on this route would be eliminated. In addition, the Park & Ride location in Gardner would move from TradeNet to the corner of Center and Park near downtown Gardner.

Locally, public comment will be open from noon to 4 pm. on March 6 at the Johnson County Library, Gardner Branch, 137 E Shawnee St.

Other routes:

401 Metcalf-Plaza: The southern terminus of the route would be modified. Service to Prairiefire (137th & Outlook) will be discontinued due to lowridership. Instead, the southern terminus of the route will alternate between Johnson County Community College and Rosana Square. This allows for the addition of midday and evening service to JCCC. In addition, trips will be added to extend the “peak” periods of the route where service operates at 30-minute frequency.

402 Johnson-Quivira: This route would be eliminated, with some segments of the route being combined with the 403 Antioch-Olathe. Existing 402 riders will have several options depending on

location:

• 403 Antioch-Olathe: Renner and College in Olathe, portions of Nieman and Johnson Drive in Shawnee

• 118 18th Street: Roe Blvd in Roeland Park, and 18th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

• 475 Quivira-75th Street: Quivira Road south of 75th Street, Oak Park Mall, and Johnson County Community College

• 499 Micro Transit

403 Antioch-Olathe: This route is being modified to serve portions of the existing 402 Johnson-Quivira. The number of trips and the frequency of service will not change, but the schedule will be adjusted to accommodate the new segments of the route. In addition, the portion of the route in downtown Kansas City is being modified to serve the new East Village Transit Center at 12th and Charlotte when this facility opens in summer 2020. Direct service to Crown Center and Union Station will be discontinued, with multiple other routes providing transfers to these locations.

475 Quivira-75th Street: The route would be extended to 75th and Prospect to serve the new Alphapointe Transit Center and connect to Prospect MAX. Service to the KU-Edwards Campus would be discontinued due to low ridership. In addition, trips would be added to the route to achieve a more consistent schedule, with 30-minute frequency in peak hours and hourly frequency in the midday and evening hours.

495 95th Street: This route would be eliminated due to low ridership and redundancy with other services. The 475 Quivira-75th Street and 75 75th Street routes provide service along portions of the corridor. In addition, the highest-ridership segments of the 495 route are also within the 499 Micro Transit service area.

Additional times for public comment include:

Johnson County and RideKC have created a survey to gather feedback on these proposed changes. This survey can be found below and online at jocogov.org/transit-public-comment.

In addition, Johnson County and RideKC will conduct the following public meetings for customers and the general public to learn more about these changes and to provide input:

• Monday, March 2 – Johnson County Library, Lenexa City Center, 8778 Penrose Lane, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 3 – Northeast Johnson County Administration Building, 6000 Lamar, 7a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Tuesday, March 3 – Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., 4 p.m.to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 4 – City of Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Dr., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, March 5 – Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Capital Federal Conference Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

These meetings will each have an open house format where participants can come and go anytime within the specified hours and be able to speak to Johnson County and RideKC representatives. There will be no formal presentation.

The survey is online at jocogov.org/transit-public-comment. You may also submit comments and questions, or request a paper survey by either calling 913-715-8354 or emailing [email protected] Comments and completed surveys can also be mailed to Johnson County Transit, 1701 W. 56 Highway, Olathe, KS 66061.

For route and schedule information, call the Regional Call Center at 816-221-0660, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., or visit RideKC.org.