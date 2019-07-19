During an informal “pushing in” ceremony, JCFD #1 firefighters pushed the new ladder truck into the station to commemorate its first day of service to the community. A “pushing in” ceremony is a fire service tradition that dates back to the 1600’s when hand-drawn fire engines, ladder wagons and hose carts were used, the equipment had to be manually pushed into the fire station by hand. Photos courtesy of FD#1

A new ladder truck was placed into service Jun 9 at Fire District #1. It will increase capabilities and improve service in Southwest Johnson County.

During an informal “pushing in” ceremony, firefighters pushed the new ladder truck into the station to commemorate its first day of service to the community. A “pushing in” ceremony is a fire service tradition that dates back to the 1600’s when hand-drawn fire engines, ladder wagons and hose carts were used, the equipment had to be manually pushed into the fire station by hand.

“This apparatus provides a multitude of capabilities in a chassis that is friendly to the communities we serve,” said Dennis Meyers, assistant chief at #1. Meyers manages many major projects for the district, including purchasing the vehicles and has extensive background in fire apparatus design. “We took a long look at the fire protection need sof the community and started the design from there,” he said.

The new ladder truck is one of Pierce’s 107 line of apparatus. The Ascendant 107 offers a 107′ heavy-duty steel ladder on a single rear axles. “This keeps the overall length of the truck down, so we can effectively navigate the neighborhood streets and cul-de-sacs, while still having plenty of reach with the aerial ladder,” Meyers said.

The new truck is station at Fire Station 2 on W. 183rd in Gardner. It has a minimum crew of three firefighters but can carry as many as six firefighters. In addition to the 107′ aerial ladder, is a multiple ground ladders, 500 gallons of water, over 1500′ of fire hose, vehicle extrication equipment, and emergency medical equipment.

FD#1 partnered with Pierce Manufacturing and Conrad Fire Equipment to build the new fire truck. Pierce Mfg., founded in 1913, is an American based manufacturer of custom fire and rescue apparatus and is currently the largest fire apparatus company in the world. Conrad Fire Equipment is an Olathe based Pierce Dealer and service center, which is the local point of contact for #1 and will handle all the service.