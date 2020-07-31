Kaylen Dawson and Jayden Brethour

Jayden Brethour, 16 and Kaylen Dawson, 18, were awarded the title Mr. and Miss 4-H at the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office on July 15. Jayden is the son of Clay and Kristin Brethour, of Lenexa. Kaylen is the daughter of Tyler and Janette Dawson, of Spring Hill.

The Mr. and Miss 4-H award recognizes 4-H members for their contribution to Johnson County 4-H Youth Development in the areas of leadership, citizenship, and participation. Applicants are required to give a five minute public presentation promoting 4-H before a panel of judges, followed by a question and answer period with questions posed by the judges. Submission of a 250-word essay is an additional requirement.

Jayden and Kaylen were selected based on their overall 4-H participation, leadership, achievements and variety of activities, as well as their personal presentation skills and ability to communicate. They will represent the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Youth Development program at various community events throughout the year.

COVID-19 changed a lot about this year’s 4-H activities at the Johnson County Fair. Johnson County 4-H will have a reduced presence – while still serving 4-H’ers and providing rich youth-development opportunities.

The open livestock show will not be sponsored by 4-H and will have no representation of 4-H trademarks, logos, or other identifiers. 4-H static projects – photography, flowers, clothing and textiles, fiber arts and more – will be limited to the Green Building and White Building. Static 4-H displays, and competitions will be “drop-off” or “exhibit-and-go” to minimize person-to-person interactions. Family groups and exhibitors will maintain a minimum of six feet of social distance, and all participants and visitors will be required to wear face coverings.

The Extension Council faced the difficult challenge of trying to support 4-H youth participation in the fair while also following health and safety guidelines. We recognize that these solutions still are not the same as having the types of showcases we have offered in other years, but as 4-H’ers know, resilience, adaptability, and leadership are qualities that can be learned in even the most difficult situations.