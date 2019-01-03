Johnny Lee Howard, 74, of Gardner, Kan passed away at his home Tuesday, January 1, 2019.
Johnny was born on December 22, 1944 in Coolidge, Ariz to John Wilburn Howard and Marjorie A(Watt). Johnny grew up in Arizona and graduated from Coolidge, Arizona High School. Johnny was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1965-67. Johnny lived in the Spring Hill area since 1968, moving to Gardner in 2014. He worked at General Motors Fairfax, Kansas City, Kan for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Johnny was a member of U.A.W. Local. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and carpentry work. Johnny enjoyed sports, especially watching the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Kenda Wulfkuhle (James), Independence, Mo; his son, Doug Howard, Phoenix, Ariz; brothers, Bobby Howard, Lincoln, Neb and Bob Driskell, Phoenix, Ariz; two grandchildren, Cortney Lynn Stirewalt and Anthony Joseph Wulfkuhle and two great-grandchildren, Layla Mae Stirewalt and Oliver Eric Geraghty.
Graveside service will be Friday, January 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kan. Military Honors. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan. (913-592-2244) Condolences may be sent to www.brucefuneralhome.com.
