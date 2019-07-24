

John “Bubba” ‘Mike” Michael Vick, son of William Tollie Vick, Jr. and Marjorie Hazel Brown, was born, Nov. 4, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo. He departed this life, July 19, 2019, in his home, Climax Springs, Mo., at age 67 years.

On Nov. 26, 2014, in Camdenton, Mo., he was united in marriage to Janice Elaine Echelberry. Together they shared four years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marjorie Diann Vick, first wife Patricia Ann Spenney, his second wife Lucinda (Cindy) Vick, and a step son, Joshua Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Vick of Climax Springs, his sons, Chris Vick of Climax Springs, and B.J. Vick and wife Amy of Edgerton, Kan., step daughter Lacy Kissel and husband Josh; grandchildren Zachary Vick, Brandon Vick, Beau Vick, Brooke Vick, Deanna Guysinger and husband Sam, Johnathan Inman, Julie Jones, Cody Jones Jaylynn Jones and Aydin Kissel, and four great-grandchildren; four brothers, William Lee Vick, Sr. and wife Charlotte of Darnell, Ark., Tim Vick, Sr. and wife Belle of Fairview, Mo., James Kevin Vick of Jefferson City, Mo., and Terry Allen Vick and significant other Sondra of Olathe; sister-in-law Vicky Drum and husband Phil of Springfield, Ill.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

John was raised in Olathe and worked in Kansas City, Mo. After graduating high school he went into the United States Army; he served during Vietnam. He moved to Springfield, Mo., in 1975, back to Olathe, , and then to Edgerton. He moved to Climax Springs in 2006.

John was a master cabinet maker working for Armstrong Kitchen for 25 years. He was an avid automobile restorer; he owned various businesses; 12 O’ Clock Somewhere, Vick and Sons, Stay Dry Roofing and Streamline Custom Paint and Body.

In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, boating, fishing, barefoot water skiing, and watching Nascar, especially Tony Stewart.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, son and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 28, 2019, at Around the Bend BBQ, in Climax Springs, Mo., from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Patriot Guard Riders and left at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Mo.