John “Jack” Joseph Ronan, 88, of Olathe Kan, passed away Jan. 25, 2019 at Hospice House of Olathe. Jack was born Feb 25, 1930 in Independence Iowa to Michael J. and Mable Mary (Horan) Ronan. He graduated from St. John High School and received his BA in Accounting from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa in 1954.

On Oct.18, 1954 he married Donna Lukan at St. John Catholic Church in Independence, where they made their home and raised their four children until moving to Des Moines in 1976 and then to Omaha in 1979. Jack worked 33 years as a supervisory auditor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Milk Market Administration before retiring in 1990. To be closer to family Jack and Donna moved to Gardner, Kan in 2006. Jack was in the Knights of Columbus and was active in other civic and volunteer organizations throughout his life, including serving three terms on the Independence City Council. In retirement Jack spent his time visiting grandchildren, securing donations for the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry in downtown Omaha, and fishing with his wife. Having survived polio as a child Jack was determined to lead a full life and did so by cherishing his family and friends, providing counsel when asked, and lifting spirits with his ever-present sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael Ronan, and sister-in-law Marge Ronan. He was also preceded in death by grandson John Michael Owen. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years Donna; sons David Ronan, Olathe, Kan and Kevin (Trish) Ronan, Key West, Fla; daughters: Julie (Frank) Spokas, Ontario, Ore and Helen (Robert) Miller, Olathe, Kan; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials Contributions may be made to St. John School Local Tuition Fund, 314 3rd Street NE, Independence, Iowa 50644

Services will be held at a later date at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, Iowa. Arrangements are with Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.