Photo courtesy of the City of Edgerton

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Cops n’ Bobbers has been held every year since 1996 at Edgerton City Lake. It’s for kids ages 15 and under.

There will be prizes given out to the children that reel in the most number of fish, as well as the largest and smallest fish at the annual Cops n’ Bobbers Sept. 12. Registration begins is at 9 a.m., and the derby starts at 10 a.m. There’s also a free lunch, and every child that participates will get a prize.

There are loaner rods and reels for anyone who doesn’t have one. And Cops n’ Bobbers always provide bait. All the volunteers at the event will be wearing masks this year.

“We’re excited for the annual the Cops n’ Bobbers Fishing Derby this year,” said Don Roberts, Edgerton Mayor, “ This is an outdoor event so families can spread out around the lake and enjoy the day while still social distancing. My grandkids and I always try to attend. It’s just a great community event that helps connect kids with the awesome men and women of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.”