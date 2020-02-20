Johnson County Emergency Management & Communications joins the Mid-America Regional Council and GeoComm in congratulating the winners of the NG911 Institute’s Citizen in Action award. Claire and Seth Johnson, from Overland Park, were announced as the recipients of the Citizen in Action award at the 17th Annual 911 Honor Awards in Washington D.C. on Feb. 12. The award recognizes efforts where exceptional bravery and heroism were demonstrated while utilizing 911 during an emergency.

The nomination described how Claire and Seth called 911 during the winter of 2019 when their father, Mark Johnson, suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Claire placed the 911 call and a telecommunicator from the Johnson County Emergency Management & Communications Center instructed Seth and Claire to begin CPR. Seth had learned CPR at school less than two weeks before, and Claire had also learned CPR in school and as a lifeguard. The teens took turns doing CPR, carefully following instructors from the 911 telecommunicator, until paramedics arrived.

“Seth and Claire’s efforts, along with the 911 staff and emergency response system in the greater Kansas City metropolitan region ultimately saved Mark Johnson’s life,” said John Bryant, president/CEO of GeoComm. “GeoComm is thrilled to congratulate everyone involved with this 911 response and to be part of the NG911 Institute’s event that honors and recognizes Seth and Claire for their quick thinking, bravery and heroic skills.”