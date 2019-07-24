Celebrating 80 years of rich history and tradition, the Johnson County Fair is taking place July 29 to Aug. 3, 2019 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Gardner.

Across the nation, county and state fairs have been an opportunity for the community to come together to learn, entertain, and celebrate the accomplishments of their friends and neighbors. The fair is the product of the community’s efforts for youth development through community service and volunteer leadership. Through the 4-H program parents and community volunteers come together to develop life skills and habits such as communication, collaboration, leadership, responsibility, resilience, and community service in youth. For many 4-H families, the County Fair is their home for the week as they come back daily to care for and show their livestock, volunteer at the 4-H Food Stand, or participate in other showcase opportunities.

Mark the following events in your calendars and you will walk away impressed at the 4-H’ers’ talents, knowledge, and communication skills. Find more details about the events in the 4-H Fair Book or call the Extension Office at 913-715-7000.

1. Public Fashion Revue – The 4-H’ers showcase their ability to construct garments or make smart purchasing decisions at Fashion Revue. Join us for the Public Fashion Revue as the 4-H’ers model their newly created and/or purchased garments at 7 p.m. on July 24, 2019 at Wheatridge Middle School, Gardner.

2. Dog and Horse Shows – Expect to be amazed at these 4-H’ers’ ability to work with their dogs and horses. Long hours of training and relationship building is showcased at these shows. Dog Shows will be happening July 28 and July 29, 2019. Horse events will start at 9 a.m. on July 30, 2019.

3. Livestock Shows – 4-H’ers showcase cattle, poultry, goats, pigs, sheep, rabbits, and more at the Fair! Raising livestock helps 4-H’ers develop character and gain valuable knowledge about animal care. If you see a 4-H’er caring for their livestock during the Fair, feel free to ask them questions – they will be proud to share their knowledge and passion. Livestock arrive at the Johnson County Fair on Wednesday morning.

4. Projects at the Green Building – 4-H is an excellent way for youth to explore their interests and try new things. The Green Building showcases everything from leatherworking, photography, and rockets, to entomology and fiber arts. The Fair is not only a showcase opportunity for 4-H’ers but an opportunity to chat with judges about how to make the best better. Kate (age 11) shared that her favorite thing about fair is to “see all the mistakes I made during the judging.” When she shared that she kept burning her cookies but couldn’t figure out why the judge gave her feedback on adjusting the amount of flour she used in her recipes and it helped her perfect it for the upcoming year. The 4-H projects will be on display after judging on July 30, 2019.

5. Livestock and Project Auction – This is a great opportunity to show support for your friend, neighbor, relative, and/or a community 4-H’er for their involvement in 4-H. By participating as a buyer, you are supporting the 4-H’er’s future projects and education. We hope you can make it out to the Project Auction at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019 and the Livestock Auction at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2019.

6. Barnyard Olympics – Grab some friends, choose a team name, and sign-up for Barnyard Olympics happening at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019. The 4-H Ambassadors organize this community challenge course for a fun night of activities. The funds raised during this event help sponsor scholarships and support the 4-H Ambassadors’ efforts to promote 4-H in the community.

7. 4-H Food Stand – When you get hungry from a full day of events, remember to visit the 4-H Food Stand. Our 19 4-H Community and Project Clubs work the Food Stand in shifts, demonstrating their ability to work together as a team. It serves as a fundraiser to support 4-H activities and events throughout the year.

This year when you visit the Johnson County Fair, take a moment to interact with a 4-H’er – learn about their experience and their accomplishments. By doing so, you are supporting the rich history of community involvement in a young person’s development. To learn more about the Johnson County Fair or the 4-H program, please visit our website, call 913-715-7000 or visit us at the 4-H table in the Green Building during the Johnson County Fair.

(Article courtesy Johnson County Extension office)