Jerry Lynn Good, 65, of Linn Valley, Kan, formerly of Gardner, passed away Sept. 29, 2019.

Jerry was born February 28, 1954 in Wichita, Kan. to Gerald Fredrick and Iva Lee (Reusink) Good. He grew up in Wichita and lived in Western, Kan, KCK, Olathe, Gardner and moved to Linn Valley in 2011. Jerry served in the US Navy in the 1970’s. He married Shari Lynn Pointer on June 11, 1982 in Olathe, Kan. Jerry was a driller and dynamiter for Shawnee Rock Co., Bonner Spring, Kan; retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Ben-Hur Masonic Lodge, Kansas City, Kan. Jerry loved riding his Harley and was well known for his smoked meats which he shared with family and friends. He enjoyed Nascar racing and KU Basketball. Jerry was known to be mischievous and loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Randall Brown and brother, Gordon Good. Jerry is survived by his wife, Shari, of the home; children: Keith L. and wife Shelly Good, Olathe, Kan, Rodney D. and wife Amanda Good, Shawnee, Kan, Jessica B. and husband Gregory Melching, Gardner, Kan and Casey L and wife Danielle Good, Castle Rock, Colo; brother, Dennis and Judy Good, Linn Valley, Kan; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

Cremation. Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 8:00 pm Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 at the Linn Valley Club House (Lower Level), 6 Lakeview Lane, Linn Valley, Kan 66040. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Assoc. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.