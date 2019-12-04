Employees and volunteers from the Gardner Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Fire District #1, Olathe Fire Department, Shawnee Police Department, Overland Park Police Department and Johnson County Med Act worked together to collect toys and food last weekend.
Donations came from generous members of the community at five local locations, including the Gardner Walmart at 1725 E Santa Fe. Over the weekend, volunteers handed out flyers and collected toys, gift cards, cash and food, all to be provided to Johnson County families in need this Christmas season. By the end of the day Sunday, the group had filled 24 bins full of toys and three large containers full of board games and sports balls. Four tables were covered with donated food, which will be provided to food pantries in Gardner, Edgerton, Spring Hill and Lenexa. Full boxes of food filled the area beneath the heavily laden tables. Cash in excess of $18,000 was donated, as well a large number of gift cards, which are used to provide gifts for older teens.
JCPS annual toy, food drive succeeds
