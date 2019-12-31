Natural Christmas trees will be accepted at four Johnson County Park and Recreation District – JCPRD locations for recycling through Jan. 31.
There is no charge for the disposal of trees, and the trees will be collected during regular winter park hours (7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.), except at Shawnee Mission Park, which opens at 6 a.m.
Wrappers should be removed from the discarded trees, as well as any remaining decorations; particularly “icicles” and decorations made from mylar, shiny plastic or aluminum.
More information: https://jocogov.org/article/2019/12/27/12507
JCPRD to accept old Christmas trees
