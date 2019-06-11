Submitted photo

Learn the basic skills of sailing through a class being offered by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District beginning in late June.

Sailing I is for ages 18 and older. Participants will learn about types of boats, launching techniques, docking, maintenance, and safety. Basic swimming skills are required.

Sailing I consists of two indoor lecture sessions and four water sessions. The indoor sessions will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 27, at the JCPRD Administration Building near the entrance to Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa. The water sessions will take place at 9 a.m. on four consecutive Saturdays beginning June 29 at the Shawnee Mission Park Boat Ramp. The cost for a total of six two-hour sessions is $76 per person for Johnson County residents or $83 per person for nonresidents. If you wish to use your own boat, please call Officer Seth Salmans at (913) 826-3491.

For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for 19223.