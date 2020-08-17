Female gymnasts of all skill levels are invited to shake off the back-to-school blues by joining a fun-filled clinic being offered in late August by the gymnastics department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Social distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this program.

Called the Back-to-School Balance Beam Clinic, this single-session program is for girls ages six to 12. Instruction will focus on various progressive beam skills, such as jumps, leaps, handstands, cartwheels, and dismounts. This clinic is also a perfect opportunity for current gymnasts to increase their skill repertoire or as an introduction to the balance beam for new participants interested in learning more about this apparatus.

This Balance Beam Clinic will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28, at the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Dr., Shawnee. To find this program online at JCPRD.com, browse first under youth then under gymnastics, look for the keyword “gymnastics.”

The cost for one one-hour session is $15 per person for Johnson County residents or $17 per person for nonresidents. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for 33620.