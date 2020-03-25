As concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District has closed its last two buildings that were open to the public. These include the lobby and Visitors Services counter at the JCPRD Administration Building in Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa, and the Registration Office located in Building D at Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam.

“As concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to increase, it has been decided to close both of these buildings to public access,” said JCPRD Executive Director Jeff Stewart. “Staff will continue to work and have access to these spaces as we continue serve the public by phone and electronically. While this action will be an inconvenience to some of our customers, we feel that we have plans in place that will allow us to continue to serve.”

Registrations for summer camps and other programs scheduled after May 1 can still be made online and by calling the registration department at (913) 831-3359. Patrons who have registered for programs and activities that have been cancelled or who want to withdraw will have the choice to receive a full refund or credit.

JCPRD permits for fishing, archery, and boating can be purchased at the Olathe Bass Pro Shop at the customer service counter, Johnson County Wal-Mart stores in the Sporting Goods Department, and Scheel’s at the upstairs customer service counter. With conditions changing rapidly, it is advisable to call ahead to make sure these locations are open.

JCPRD previously closed its other facilities to the public on the evening of March 13 in response to the Declaration of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Johnson County proclaimed by Johnson County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert.

At this time, JCPRD parks remain open for public use. With about 10,000 acres encompassing 16 parks, and 87 miles of trails, there are plenty of open spaces where individuals and small family groups can still exercise, explore, and observe nature while still practicing the recommended social distancing. Use of JCPRD’s 23 playgrounds is discouraged. The Tomahawk Hills and Heritage Park golf courses are also both open for play. As a precaution, cart use is being restricted to just one player per cart.

Restrooms located in the vestibule of the JCPRD Administration Building in Shawnee Mission Park will continue to be open during regular summer park hours of 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For the latest information on closures and cancellations, consult JCPRD’s Facebook page (acebook.com/JCPRDParks) or webpage (JCPRD.com).