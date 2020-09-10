Submitted photo
Come see what the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Mill Creek Activity Center is all about when the facility hosts its second-annual Customer Appreciation Day in mid-September. Social distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this program.
This free event will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept., 18, at the facility, which is located at 6518 Vista Drive, Shawnee. Participants can expect a tour of the facility, demonstrations of gymnastics and fitness programs, and a complimentary fitness workout. For more information, call (913) 826-2950.
The Mill Creek Activity Center, which first opened in March 2012, is the home of the JCPRD Gymnastics Center and the Kansas Kips competitive gymnastics team. The upper level offers strength and cardiovascular equipment, and indoor track, and wellness, fitness, and other programming and events for preschoolers to senior adults. The center also houses a discovery-based Natureplay Preschool.