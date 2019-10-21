Department of Human Services is now available in Spring Hill. The multi-service center opened Oct. 9, in the city of Spring Hill offices, 401 N. Madison St. Human Services in Spring Hill will have staff available once per month, with limited hours and by appointment only.
Spring Hill residents can get help with:
* Past due utility bills
* Links to other resources (education, employment, transportation, clothing closets, other food pantries, Area Agency on Aging)
* Prescription medications, eyeglasses and hearing aids (restrictions apply, funding through Kansas City’s Medicine Cabinet)
* Supportive coaching for budgeting
Services are income-based and require a phone screening. If residents are eligible after the phone screening, an appointment will be set. Phone screening and appointments must be completed in advance. For questions, screening and appointments, please call 913-715-6653, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
