A crew from Johnson County Fire District #1 were deployed to Colorado last week to assist with the Pine Gulch Fire. Almost 29,000 acres are burning. Pictured Left to Right: Captain Robinson, Firefighter Meyer, and Firefighter Gourley. Photos courtesy of FD#1

Crews from Johnson County Fire District #1 arrived in Colorado last weekend to help with the Pine Gulch Fire.

The wildland crew checked in and were immediately assigned to “Swing Shift” which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“So far we have worked on several different divisions and traveled to most areas of the fire for different work tasks such as structure protection, structure assessment/triage, burnout operations and direct fire control,” according to Captain Robinson, FD#1.

“The fire continues to burn in steep and rugged terrain about 20 miles north of Grand Junction under red flag weather conditions. Containment remains at zero percent. “It is a very fast-moving fire in the right weather conditions, and fuels in this area remain critically dry,” Robinson said. The fire is still threatening multiple structures and oil/gas infrastructure. Some residents were evacuated.

As of Aug. 10 the incident has grown to 28,888 acres with seven percent of it being contained ,according to the incident’s official website which is https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6906/.