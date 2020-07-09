Submitted graphic

If you live or work in Johnson County, Kansas and are age 12 and older, you can get a free COVID-19 test on July 10 from 8-11 a.m., or until supplies run out, at Gardner Edgerton High School, 425 Waverly Road in Gardner. Children age 12-15 years old must have a parent present in the vehicle to give verbal consent for testing.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) is offering the drive-thru testing clinic on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone with or without symptoms. Traffic should enter the testing clinic off S. Waverly Road, just south of W. Madison Street and follow the signs. Due to a high demand for this type of testing, five testing stations will be in operation.

Those getting testing should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time for their test. Testing involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. The department requests that people not bring pets to the testing site to protect the safety of staff and the occupants of the vehicle.

This is the department’s eighth community testing event and is part of the county’s overall strategy to broadly test those who live and work in Johnson County. More information about the county’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.jocogov.org/coronavirus