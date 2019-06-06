Janet Ruth (Knarr) Horton

Janet Ruth (Knarr) Horton, 81, passed May 29, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe.

Janet was born April 5, 1938 in Beloit, Kan., to Lewis and Ruth (Heck) Knarr. She married Willie Ray Horton, her loving husband of 40 years, Dec. 24, 1957 in Wichita, Kan. They moved to Olathe in 1960 and then to Spring Hill in 1962. Janet was a graphic artist for Inter Collegiate Press and Hertf Jones, retiring after 20 years. She was passionate about her family, art, cooking, gardening and genealogy. Janet used her talent to create gifts, prepare meals and provide lifelong memories for her family and friends. She was known as loving, talented, fun, feisty and very independent. Janet bragged often of her five generation, loving, large family. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill in 1999 and sister Connie Hart. Janet is survived by her daughters: Kimberly (Terry) Thompson of Spring Hill, Rebecca (John) Edmiston of Spring Hill, Kathy ( Bill) Zabel of Paola, Kan., Penny (Ronnie) Holly of Melvern, Kan.; sister Sheryl K. Brown of Florida; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Visitation was June 2, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill,(913- 592-2244). Inurnment will be at Antioch Cemetery, Spring Hill at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Lutheran Church, Spring Hill or True Grace Church, Melvern, Kan. Condolences may be

left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.