Janet Marie Leeker, 79, of Gardner, Kan., passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at her home.

Janet was born June 12, 1940 in Clayton, Kan. to Howard Harold and Geneva (Mindrup) Long. She grew up in New Almelo, Kan. In 1958 Janet graduated from high school in Leoville, Kan. She moved to Wichita where she earned her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1962; then to Gardner in 2010. Janet worked as an RN at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita for twenty years. She was a volunteer nurse for Bishop Carroll High school in Wichita.

Janet married William “Bill” Robert Leeker, Sr. on June 7, 1965 in New Almelo. She later worked in doctors’ offices in Kansas City, Kan. and Leavenworth and then was a public health nurse in Sedgwick County. Janet was a member of Divine Mercy Parish and the Daughters of Isabella. She served as a Sacristan at the church. Janet enjoyed gardening, dancing and was a beautiful seamstress who made wedding dresses and special items for her family. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sister, Jeanine Long, brother, Daniel Long and grandson, Trevor Leeker. Janet is survived by her daughter, Lisa and husband Bill Riese, Louisburg, Kan; sons, Bill and wife Michelle Leeker, Baldwin City, Kan and Gregory Leeker, Prairie Village, Kan; siblings: Ronald Long, Norton, Kan, David Long, Garden Plain, Kan, Arnold Long, Downs, Kan, Sharon Hooks, Wichita, , Norman Long, Casper, Wyom; four grandchildren: Ryan, Jeff, Zachery and Hope.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am March 20, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner. Inurnment follows at St. Columbia Catholic Cemetery, Gardner. Visitation 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 Divine Mercy Catholic Church with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Gardner.