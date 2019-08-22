The investigation into the bomb threat at Hampton Inn last week is still ongoing, according to Jay Belcher, Gardner police chief.

The Gardner Police Department was contacted shortly after 11:15 a.m. Aug. 16 and advised of a bomb threat at the Hampton Inn on South Cedar Niles Road. The hotel was evacuated, nearby roads were temporarily closed to the public, and shoppers were rerouted to alternate business entrances along East Santa Fe, all as precautionary measures.

A thorough search of the hotel facility was conducted by the Olathe Fire Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and by Gardner Police Department detectives. No explosive device was located.

The Hampton Inn has reopened for business, as were all of the nearby roadways that had been temporarily blocked

The public should take these type of threats seriously and call GPD immediately if they have received a threat in this nature, Belcher said. The GPD has a special procedure in place to deal with such calls, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.