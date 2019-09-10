I. Eileen Kurtz, 89, of Gardner, Kan, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Blackhawk Assisted Living, Spring Hill, Kan.

Eileen was born on February 10, 1930, to Arthur Emery and Janie May (Kelly) McKaig in rural Johnson County. She was the youngest child in an Irish family of two half-brothers, two sisters, and five brothers. During the Depression, the McKaigs maintained their family farm in Olathe, Kan. Eileen graduated from Olathe High School in 1948. After adopting her two children, she worked at the Johnson County Courthouse and retired from the Johnson County Election Office. Eileen was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 59 years. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, sewing costumes for high school plays, tending to her flowers, watching KU Jayhawks basketball, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren affectionately called her Grandma, Mamaw, and Cuckoo Nana (because of an old cuckoo clock in her home). She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Albert McKaig, Johnny McKaig, Eloise Roberts, Lucille Havener, Zack McKaig, Babe McKaig, Jay McKaig, Lloyd McKaig, and Hoyt McKaig. She is survived by children Renae Lanigan (David) and Rodney Kurtz (Jody); grandchildren Kelly (Grant), Bryan (Heather), Ian (Kylie), Quinn, Sean, Caleb, and Mason; and great-grandchildren Zoe, Bertram, and Hawthorne.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center St., Gardner, Kansas (913-856-7111). Please bring a small butterfly-related item to the visitation to leave with the casket if desired. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Olathe Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kan, or The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org). Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.