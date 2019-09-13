Coach Wesley Slavens
The TRMS Huskies 7th grade football team traveled to Ottawa Sept. 4 for their first game of the year against The Whirlwinds.
The Huskies fell behind early from giving up a touchdown on the opening kick. The Huskies bounced back and played a tough game only giving up 14 points for the game and 0 after the first quarter.
Mason Matlock, Kaiden Zielinski, and Evan Moss played very well on the defensive line giving very little running room for The Whirlwinds.
Ty Hammers, Kaleb Moore and Hayden Shultz all ran the ball hard but turnovers turned out to be costly for the offense.
The Huskies fell to The Whirlwinds 14-0.
Huskies travel to Ottawa
