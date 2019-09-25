The Huskies hosted their home meet Sept. 21, so they could showcase their talents on their home course. It was a great day for running, with considerably cooler temperatures. The day saw some big finishes for individuals and teams.

For the seventh grade girls, medals were nabbed by Evie Watkins in seventh and Maddie Carman in 10th. Ellie Rhea finished just outside of medals in 16th, followed by Kylee Melton in 17th, Maggie Sloss in 19th, Lauren Deer in 21st, Sofia Tortolero in 23rd, Karla Salas in 25th, Meredith Lewis in 26th, Dani King in 33rd and Janet Nwofor in 34th. The girls’ team finished in second place.

The seventh grade boys had Robert Falkner as the lone medalist in sixth place.

Asher Bowyer missed medals by one, finishing in 16th. He was followed by Seth Greener in 19th, Danny Wahl in 24th, Connor Postel in 26th, Benton Eimers in 31st, Gage Davis in 45th, Blake Hunt in 50th, Spencer Wu in 55th, Austin Ross in 56th, and Jackson Myers in 57th. The boys brought home third place in the team competition.

The eighth grade girls both nabbed medals with Caroline Clark taking ninth and Ava Yager took the 11th place medal.

The 8 eighth grade boys put six runners in medals. They finished the race with an impressive 17 points to win the meet. They were led by Gilan Brown who was meet champion, Parker Walion was runner-up. Jackson Rhea finished in seventh, Carson Hilton 10th, and grabbing the last medal for the team was Josh Davila in 14th.

Atticus Adams finished one outside of medals in 16th and was followed by Abenezer Worku in 19th, Lukas Fitzpatrick in 20th, Jack Lloyd in 25th, and Chase Andersen in 30th.