Wesley Slavens
[email protected]
The Huskies played hard the entire game against the mustangs but were not able to come away with a win recently at TRMS stadium. The offense led with hard running from Taylor Brockman and Colton Hawkinson.
Hawkinson ran in for the Huskies only touchdown of the night early in the third quarter. The defense played hard all evening led by Tucker Williams and Dalton Jackson. Ethan Lange contributed with an interception in the second half to give the Huskies a chance.
The Huskies lost 6-26.
Huskies fall 6-26
Wesley Slavens