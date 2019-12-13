8th Grade Varsity

Won 28-10

The eighth grade Lady Huskies came out Tuesday night against Woodland Springs after a much needed break. They played hard and came out with a win. Leading all scorers was Ree Folsom with 10, followed by Josie Pemberton and Allie Jennings with six each, and other contributions from Sophia Gaspers, Jordan Dempsey, and Payton Hofer. Payton Hofer grabbed 10 rebounds. Allie Jennings had three blocked shots. Defense was led by Sophia Gaspers with five steals. Other Huskies with steals included Jordan Dempsey, Alyssa Huffmaster, Kenslee Troutman, Allie Jennings, and Ree Folsom. The team travels to Ottawa on Thursday for their next matchup. Go Huskies!!!

8th Grade JV

Won 17-9

The Huskies came out of the long break eager for a win and they got it. Team defense and hustle drove them to the victory. Kenslee Troutman led with eight points, Jordan Dempsey and Karen Rodriguez added four each. Rodriguez was powerful, pulling down nine rebounds. Dempsey and Troutman added two steals a piece. Way to work, Huskies!

7th Grade Varsity

Won 29-16

Sophia Johnson led the way with seven points including one three pointer. Kamry O’Gara added a three pointer as well to help the Huskies stretch their lead. Jaiden Jordan led the way on defense with six steals. Faith Rousselo helped her team with seven points and six rebounds. Jaiden Jordan and Evie Watkins both tallied five assists and shared the ball really well. Evie Watkins added six points to the total. Addison Comstock had four points and a couple of steals. Romi Stubbs and Sabera Land both had some great rebounds to give the Huskies a second chance at scoring some points. Thursday is the last home game. Huskies, lets show out and support our team!

7th Grade JV Score

Won 19-10

The seventh grade JV Huskies played Woodland Springs and won 19-6. Briliegh Hoedle led in scoring with five points. Emma Salazar scored four points. Ellie Rhea, Maddie Carman, Janet Nwofor, D’ena Carr and Callie Green each scored a bucket.