Coach Kristen Gore

Feb. 19, 2020 vs. Baldwin Middle School

8th Grade Varsity Score: Won 35-28

The eighth grade varsity traveled to Baldwin Wednesday night and clinched another win to improve our record to 9-3 on the season. Scorers were Colton Hawkinson with 12, Carson Hilton six, Dalton Jackson five, Cooper Williams and Taden Burke each had four, and Tucker Williams and Mayson Roberts each had a bucket. Carson Hilton was a beast on the boards getting 14 rebounds. Taden Burke led the defense with six steals and also had four assists. Cooper Williams had three blocked shots. Tonight’s win was a great team effort and we can’t wait to travel to Wheatridge Middle School Thursday night to finish out this week’s games. Go Huskies!!!

8th Grade JV Score: Won 23-19

The eighth grade JV played a close game against Baldwin and came away with the victory, 23-19. Lucas Strother led in rebounds with 12. Myles Hornbuckle led in scoring with six points and five rebounds. Ethan Lange led in steals with five and had three points. The boy’s look forward to playing their final regular season game tomorrow against Wheatridge.

7th Grade Varsity Score: Lost 21-25

The Huskies couldn’t get anything to fall early on but made an amazing comeback from down 17. Unfortunately, it was not enough to claim the victory, but they showed their powerful potential. Michael Garrie led all scorers with eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hayden Schulz added six points, six blocks, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Kaleb Moore had four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Glenn Griffin had three points, six rebounds and one assist. Danny Wahl played tough defense recording two steals and one rebound. The boys fought hard and have some momentum going into the next home game against Wheatridge.

7th Grade JV Score: Won 28-21

The Huskies started sluggishly and were down 13-15 at halftime. The second half was their half of basketball, outscoring Baldwin by nine. Blake Hunt led all scorers with six points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Jovan Mereles-Tse, Nathan Smith, Chase Dennis, and Jacob Pahls each added four points. Luke Ross had three, Drew Watts had two, and Braydon Yeager had one. Pahls had eight huge rebounds and three steals, Mereles-Tse had five rebounds and Riley Williams had four. Gage Davis stepped up huge at the end of the game with great defense. The Huskies will be back in action Thursday night against Wheatridge.