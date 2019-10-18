Coach Gina Roberts

The Huskies finished their season at the Eudora Invitational and League meet. The evening started out pleasant, but there was a chill in the air by the end. The Huskies brought home the invitational and league honors.

The seventh grade girls had two medalists. Evie Watkins finished in sixth and Maddie Carman in 13th. Both earned league awards, bringing home fourth and ninth respectively. Ellie Rhea 34th, Kylee Melton 38th, Maggie Sloss 40th, Karla Salas 44th, Meredith Lewis 48th, Sofia Tortolero 55th, Lauren Deer 58th, Dani King 67th, and Janet Nwofor 68th. The girls’ team finished fifth.

The seventh grade boys had only Robert Falkner in medals. He brought home eighth overall and seventh for league. Seth Greener was 31st, Benton Eimers 42nd, Danny Wahl 44th, Gage Davis 47th, Asher Bowyer 57th, Nathan Smith 60th, Connor Postel 61st, Spencer Wu 85th, Austin Ross 90th and Jackson Myers 92nd. The boys’ team finished in sixth place.

The 8th grade girls finished with Caroline Clark in 28th and Ava Yager in 34th.

The 8th grade boys had three invitational and league medalists. Gilan Brown was fourth in invitational and second in league and Parker Walion was seventh in invitational and fifth in league. Jackson Rhea finished in 27th, Josh Davila in 48th, Carson Hilton in 49th, Chase Andersen in 70th, Atticus Adams in 72nd, Lukas Fitzpatrick in 75th, Jack Lloyd in 78th, and Abenezer Worku in 79th.

The team finished third overall.