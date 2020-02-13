Kristen Gore

8th Grade Varsity Score: Won 47-15

The 8th grade varsity traveled to Paola to face the Panthers Thursday night. Leading scorers were Cooper Williams with 12, Taden Burke and Colton Hawkinson both added 10, Carson Hilton had six, Mayson Roberts had five, and Tucker Williams had four. Tucker Williams led the way in defense with four steals, Mayson Roberts and Taden Burke had three, Colton Hawkinson and Cooper Williams had two each. Leading rebounders were Carson Hilton and Colton Hawkinson with six each. Cooper Williams, Taden Burke, Carson Hilton, and Mayson Roberts all had assists showing great team basketball.

It was a good win to head into a long break and we now had a record of 7-3. Leading scorers were Cooper Williams with 12, Taden Burke and Colton Hawkinson both added 10, Carson Hilton had six, Mayson Roberts had five, and Tucker Williams had four. Tucker Williams led the way in defense with four steals, Mayson Roberts and Taden Burke had 3, Colton Hawkinson and Cooper Williams had two each. Leading rebounders were Carson Hilton and Colton Hawkinson with six each. Cooper Williams, Taden Burke, Carson Hilton, and Mayson Roberts all had assists showing great team basketball. We play again Tuesday, February 18th at home for Parent Night. Go Huskies!

8th Grade JV Score: Won 26-23

The 8th grade JV played Paola and won 26-23. Leading in rebounds was LucasStrother with nine. Ethan Lange led in scoring with seven points and had five steals.Myles Hornbuckle had six points and five rebounds.

7th Grade Varsity Score: L 22-21

The Huskies came out strong against Paola getting ahead 13-4 early but were not able to hold on. With Danny Wahl banging two three-pointers early, Danny finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two steals and oneassist. Isaiah Williams had four points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Easton Cordell finished with three points, two steals, two blocks, and one assist. Michael Garrie had four steals, three assists, two blocks, and one rebound. Hayden Schulz tallied two blocks, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Glenn Griffin recorded seven rebounds. Kaleb Moore finished with one blocked shot and one rebound. The boys get some time off to rest and get back to business at practice and are back in action on Tuesday, Feb 18th at Spring Hill.

7th Grade JV Score: L 14-22

The Huskies fell to Paola Thursday night after giving up a two point lead with under two minutes to play. Nathan Smith was leading scorer with three points. Riley Williams, Jovan Mereles-Tse, Braydon Yeager, Luke Ross, and Jacob Pahls each had 2 points and Chase Dennis had one. Jacob Pahls had six rebounds while Williams had five steals and three assists. The Huskies are back in action the 18th at Spring Hill.