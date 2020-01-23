Coach Kristen Gore

8th Grade Varsity Score: Won 33-28

The 8th grade Varsity faced Louisburg Jan. 14 and fought to the very end. Louisburg brought their best, and we had to make adjustments throughout the game to match their pressure. Cooper Williams led scorers with 16, Taden Burke added seven, Carson Hilton and Mayson Roberts both added four and Dalton Jackson had a bucket. Tucker Williams was a beast on the boards with eight big rebounds. Taden Burke led the team with three assists and Cooper Williams led the team on defense with three steals. Coach Gore said she is very proud of how the boys fought to the end and never gave up.

8th Grade JV Score: Won 36-14

The 8th grade JV Huskies played with great team defense and rebounding against Louisburg and won 36-14 Leading in rebounds were Lucas Strother with seven rebounds, Alex Veeman and Myles Hornbuckle each with five. Ethan Lange led the team with 14 points and four steals. Gracen Crowder, Myles Hornbuckle, and Jacob Hawkins scored six points. Alex Veeman and Lucas Strother scored two points.

7th Grade Varsity Score: Lost 22-41

The Huskies battled hard but were not able to get some shots to fall. Isaiah Williams has the first double double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Williams also defended the paint with six blocks. Danny Wahl had five points, four steals, and five rebounds. Hayden Schulz added two points and seven rebounds. Chase Dennis added two points, and Luke Ross made a free throw in the defeat. Williams led the team in assists including one behind the back pass that led to two points for the Huskies. The boys fell to 1-1 on the season with their next game being against cross-town rival Wheatridge next week.

7th Grade JV Score: Lost 14-22

The Huskies dropped another tough game at Louisburg 14-22. Jacob Pahls led all scorers with fivepoints to go with four rebounds and two blocked shots. Nathan Smith added four points. Luke Ross had three points to go with two steals, five rebounds and four blocked shots. Riley Williams added two points to round out scoring. Drew Watts had four rebounds while Jovan Mereles-Tse had two steals and two rebounds.