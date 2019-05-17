Mayor Don Roberts and Robert Freeman, director of warehouse operations for Hostess Brands are joined by Edgerton council members Clay Longernecker, Ron Conus, Katee Smith and Jody Brown during a brief ceremony welcoming the company to Edgerton at city hall. Submitted photo

Hostess Brands, LLC, is the latest national brand to open a distribution center in Edgerton, and there were pastries on hand at the Edgerton City Council meeting May 9.

The 765,000 sq ft. facility will handle over 30,000 pallets and 225,000 cases of products at its peak. It is located on the northeast corner of Waverly Road and 207th street. Hostess Brands produces baked goods and operates a major bakery in Emporia, Kan.

The city council, during their regular meeting, approved a $596,700 grant to the company as an inducement to sign the lease. The money, to be paid over a six year period, will be drawn from the city’s industrial revenue bonds.

In a brief ceremony during the meeting, Don Roberts, mayor, said that the facility will bring 220 new jobs to the community and increase the tax base for both the city and USD 231.

Robert Freeman, the company’s director of warehouse operations, told The Gardner News that the company was relocating its warehouse from Chicago.

The new location creates synergies with proximity to Hostess’s corporate office as well as its Emporia bakery, access to a highly skilled labor pool and additional opportunities for future projects.

In a press release, John Kalal, SVP of Bakery Operations and Supply Chain, said, “Our new distribution center supports our overall distribution strategy, which is to ensure customers have access to the freshest snacks possible, and positions Hostess for future growth.”

“We are grateful for our partnership with the State of Kansas Commerce Department and the City of Edgerton and are appreciative of their aid and assistance in the development of this new facility,” said Andy Callahan, CEO. “We look forward to working with these partners, as well as Northpoint Development in the years to come.”

Other project partners include Elevate Edgerton, KCP&L, KCADC, KC SmartPort, Block Real Estate Services and JLL.

“Edgerton is excited to welcome Hostess Brands, LLC as the newest business to locate its distribution facility to Logistics Park Kansas City,” Roberts said. “Hostess already has a great foundation in the State of Kansas, and we look forward to Edgerton providing a direct connection to the supply chain for Hostess to distribute their delicious products nationwide.”

“Hostess is an incredible company and we’re thrilled with their decision to expand their presence in Kansas,” David Toland, Kansas secretary of commerce, said. “Their expansion underscores what so many companies within the food industry already know: that Kansas, with its strong, dedicated workforce and its unrivaled central location, is the perfect place for any business looking to create high-quality products and export them anywhere across the country or around the world.”