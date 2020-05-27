Honors night was held virtually in wake of the COVID-19 national shut down. Scholarship winners include:

Roy O. Bruce Gardner Lions Club – $500

Roy O Bruce Gardner Lions Club Scholarship was established through the Lion’s Club to honor Roy Bruce, a local business man that felt education is very important. Recipients: Claire Johns; Elizabeth Lefmann

Robert J. Cook Memorial Vo. Tech Scholarship – $1,000

The Robert Cook Memorial VOTECH Scholarship was created to preserve Robert’s legacy in the community by assisting GEHS students who have the desire to continue their education in a VOTECH field. Robert was a lifetime Gardner resident and Automotive Repair Shop owner who believed in old fashioned values and ethics, and was always willing to help someone in need. Recipients: Derrick Burroughs; Rilee Clark; Cecil McBee, Jr.

Kade Meyer Memorial – $1,000 (Given to every student who applied)

Kade Matthew Meyer was a happy and healthy second grader at Madison Elementary when he died tragically at the age of seven on Sept. 2, 2010. Recipients: Caeley Billings; Elizabeth Bocanegra; Trenton Bryan; Deann Cloud; Marly Henry; Kylee Louderback; John McGuire; Logan McGuire;Cecil McBee, Jr.; Morgan McIntire; Laine Meyer; Justyn Newman; Emily Reddin; Mackenzi Smith; Abigail Thomas; Gracie Thomas; Hanna Thomas; Riley Thomas; Gabriella Tortolero; Sadie Watkins

Class of 1989 Travis W. Miller Memorial – $500

Travis Miller was a chemist. He graduated in 1993 from Kansas State University with a degree in Chemistry. Recipients: Andrea Kent

Dr. A.S. Reece

The AS Reece Scholarship is given in honor of Dr. A.S. Reece, who began practicing medicine in Gardner in 1930. Dr. Reece was at the forefront of preventative medicine, eventually opening Reece Hospital in 1934, which was a precursor to the Gardner Community Medical Center. This scholarship is awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, community involvement and personal goals. Applicants must be enrolled or taking prerequisite courses in a healthcare related field. Recipients: Liadan Douglass – $500; Marly Henry – $1,000; Lauren Lundy – $500

Bobbi Schumacher Memorial – $1,000

Bobbi was an employee of the Gardner-Edgerton School District for 36 years where she served as Librarian and Media Specialist at Gardner Edgerton High School, Nike Middle School and Gardner Elementary. Recipient: Samira Messchi

Gene Wilmoth Memorial – $500

Throughout his life, Wilmoth illustrated the determination to apply himself to the best of his ability, excelling in academics and athletics. After receiving his degree in education, Gene continued to display the same dedication in his career, community and personal life. Recipient: Chase Eccles

All School Reunion – $300 The 2020 reunion would have marked 86 years of providing the opportunity for ALL alumni to be together for conversation and a luncheon.

Recipients: Tate Allen Deann Cloud

GFWC Gardner Athena Club – $500 The Gardner Athena Club has been federated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs since 1922. Since that time we have been actively involved in community improvement and volunteer service. Recipient: James Payne

Beta Sigma Phi Gamma XI – $1,000 Beta sigma phi is a social and philanthropic international sorority. Our Gardner chapter has 19 members, ranging in age from the 60’s to 80’s. We have been giving GEHS seniors scholarships for more than 30 years. Recipients: Deann Cloud; Liadan Douglass; Sadie Watkins

Central Bank of the Midwest Citizenship – $500This is Central Bank of the Midwest’s 26th year of providing scholarships to graduating seniors of Gardner Edgerton High School. $500 scholarships to five outstanding graduating seniors this year.Recipients: Tate Allen; Justin Garden; Maea Ploetz; Rachel Rutherford; Madeline Steed

Corinne and Cameron “Yes I Can”

The Corinne & Cameron “YES I CAN” Scholarship Fund was created in 2013 for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ecipients: Janae Gustafson – $300; Dominic Jaramillo – $300; Luke Mayo – $300; Chelsie Rankin – $175; TJ Stilts – $175; Ryan Toews – $300; Nicole Toplikar – $175

Edgerton Rural Alumni – $250

The Edgerton Rural High School Alumni Scholarship was established to pay tribute to Edgerton Rural High School. Edgerton Rural High school was the first rural high school in Johnson County. Recipients: Melanie Aynes; Logan McGuire

G.E.N.E.A. – $500 GENEA is the professional organization for USD 231 teachers. Our goal is to advocate for education professionals in their pursuit of great public schools for every child. Recipients: Lainey Brown; Samira Messchi; Justyn Newman; Matthew Postel; Gracie Thomas

Gardner Edgerton Schools Foundation – $8,000

Marion and Ruth Bacon were lifelong area residents, and both spent their careers in education. In 2005, the Bacon family estate gifted $750,000 to fund scholarships for GEHS graduating seniors. Recipients: Samira Messchi; Maea Ploetz; Hanna Thomas; Abigail Weyand

Gardner Grange & Farmer’s Market – $1,000 The Grange is a 150+ year-old fraternal organization based on Agriculture, but today we focus on Community Service. Recipients: Tyler Goetzmann

Gardner Lions ClubOur club is proud to have supported the community since being established in March 1947. We support it in many ways, but our largest fundraiser is for scholarships for graduating seniors each year.

Recipients: Nicholas Allen – $1,000; Derrick Burroughs – $750; Marly Henry – $750; Matthew Postel – $1,000; Taya Semon – $750

Gardner Rotary Club – $1,000The Rotary presents this scholarship to help students further their education and promote the vision of Rotary as a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who come together to make a positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. Recipient: Derrick Burroughs

Leroy Hill American Legion Post #19 – $500The American Legion LeRoy Hill Post 19 is a Veterans Service Organization formed to support the aims and purposes of the military veterans and active duty service members. Its members strive to support veterans, their families and their communities.

Recipients: Lainey Brown; Rilee Clark; Chase Eccles; Justin Garden; Laine Meyer; Maea Ploetz

American Legion Post also sponsors the Victor Peck Scholarship – $500 Recipients: Liadan Douglass; Nicole Nellor; Gracie Thomas; Hanna Thomas; Riley Thomas; Evan Wooten

Leroy Hill American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19 – $500In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad. Recipients: Rilee Clark; Justin Garden; Gracyn Goudschaal-Frazier; Dominic Jaramillo; Marly Henry; Laine Meyer; Nicole Nellor; Matthew Postel; Emily Reddin; Taya Semon

Leroy Hill American Legion Riders – $500American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded service members and scholarships.

Recipients: Maea Ploetz; Matthew Postel; Emily Reddin; Mackenzi Smith; Evan Wooten

McCarthy Auto Group – $1,000McCarthy Auto Group is pleased to be a returning sponsor to provide five.

$1,000 scholarships for graduates of GEHS. Recipients: Melanie Aynes; Justin Garden; Emily Reddin; Mackenzi Smith; Gabriella Tortolero

Olathe Health Healthcare Career Scholarship – $1,000

Each spring Olathe Health awards several healthcare career scholarships to graduating seniors in our service area. These are students who will be attending college in the fall and have plans to pursue a career in healthcare. This can be anything from pursuing a career as a doctor or nurse to a career in healthcare information technology, coding, etc.

Recipients: Liadan Douglass; Marly Henry

Patriots Bank The Patriots Bank Scholarship is based on strong community service, school group involvement, significant leadership qualities, as well as exemplary standards academically. Recipients: Tristin Glaser; Tyler Goetzmann; Rachel Rutherford

PEO Chapter JT – $250 PEO is a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motive women to achieve their highest aspirations. Our Gardner, Kansas chapter is awarding these scholarships. Recipients: Elizabeth Lefmann; Emily Reddin

Sons of American Legion Squadron #19 Ron Kessler Memorial

The Sons of the American Legion are a department under the American Legion at Post 19. We take great pride in being able to support our local veterans and community through our fundraising events that we put on throughout the year. Recipients: Nicholas Allen Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $1,000; Derrick Burroughs Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $1,000; Cecil McBee, Jr. Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $1,000; Laine Meyer Ron Kessler Memorial Scholarship – $1,00; Abigail Thomas Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $50; Gracie Thomas Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $50; Hanna Thomas Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $50; Riley Thomas Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $500