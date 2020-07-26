Photos courtesy of the city of Edgerton
The 207th Street and Homestead Lane Project was awarded the 2020 Capstone Award from the Kansas City Business Journal. It was the only project that won in the infrastructure category. The 207th Street and Homestead Lane project is the key connector route between Phase I and Phase II of Logistics Park Kansas City. The massive four-lane concrete road with a new precast Con/Span bridge replaced a gravel two-lane road, opening 207th Street for further development. The paving operation required precise organization as crews poured a mile of concrete per day, with concrete trucks queued along neighboring roads. This $11 million project also helped pave the way for more jobs and community improvements in Edgerton. The City requested bids for design-build to accelerate the construction schedule, effectively cutting the project time in half.