Olathe city offices will be closed on Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day (Wednesday’s pick-up will be Thursday, etc.).
The transfer station and compost facility will be closed at 12 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed through Dec. 25. Both will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Olathe Public Libraries will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Mahaffie will reopen to regular hours from Dec. 26, through Dec. 29, before closing Dec. 30, through Jan. 1.
The Olathe Community Center will observe the following holiday hours:
• Thursday, Dec. 26: Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The winter break pool schedule and holiday fitness schedule can be viewed at OlatheKS.org.
Holiday schedule for Olathe offices, libraries, Mahaffie, community center
Olathe city offices will be closed on Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day (Wednesday’s pick-up will be Thursday, etc.).