The youth indoor hitting clinic/league is designed to help young baseball players improve their hitting skills during the off-season.

Sessions will take place at GEHS. Scoring for the clinic/league is determined on where the pitched ball is hit in the cage, and an adult must pitch to their respective team. GEHS coaches/players will set the pitching distance and do the scoring for games.

The clinic/league will have two divisions; 5th/6th graders and 7th/8th graders. Each clinic/league will be limited to a maximum of seven teams and play six games. Games will consist of six rounds. Teams must consist of 4 players and a coach. No substitutes will be allowed. In addition, please list the coach on the flyer. The coach will throw to their respective team.

Adjustments could be made due to number of teams entered.

All participants must be enrolled in USD 231. No out of district players will be accepted. All levels of ability will compete against each other.

Players can play up (5th or 6th grader in 7/8 division). Cannot play down.

Please call or email Corey Schrack (913.856.2672, [email protected]) to reserve a spot for your team. Limited spots available. First come, first served.

Dates and Times

Coaches Meeting: Dec 8 , 2 p.m. in the GEHS Library (Enter door 17, North Lot)

Practice Session: Dec. 15. Coaches will be notified of their practice times at the coaches meeting Dec 8.

Dates: Sundays (Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26. Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. March 1).

Times (tentative) 1:30 – 5:30. One hour time slots for games.

Cost: $50 per player. Checks Payable to GEHS Baseball