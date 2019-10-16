Submitted photo
Start your family’s Halloween off with a healthy morning that will keep your kids energized throughout the busy day during a special event being planned by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Healthy Halloween Spooktacular! is the name of this event, which is for all ages. Participants are invited to come in costume visit the freaky photo booth, play games, make creepy crafts, and show off on the dance floor to your favorite Halloween beats. This free event will take place from 9 to noon on Oct. 27, at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, and no registration is required. Sponsors for this event are also being sought. For more information, contact Lisa at (913) 826-3161 or email [email protected]