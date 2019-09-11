All Johnson County residents can drop off their unwanted Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) at the City of Olathe’s drop-off event Sep. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HHW facility (1420 S. Robinson Drive) behind Public Works and Customer Service.
Residents will be asked to provide a photo ID and a general description of their HHW items.
Items that can be dropped off include aerosol cans, automotive fluids, automotive and household batteries, bathroom cleaners, carpet cleaners, cooking oil, drain cleaners, fertilizers, paint, light bulbs, pesticides, etc. The City is unable to accept e-Waste (electronics) at the drop-off event. A 5-gallon liquid limit will be enforced.
For a full list of acceptable items, visit OlatheKS.org.
