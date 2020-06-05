Photo courtesy of Gini Lively
Almost 800 people received food when Harvesters returned to Gardner. After learning Harvesters no longer had a place for food distribution in Gardner, members of Divine Mercy began planning with Harvesters last March to utilize their parking lot. In addition to time and location, lots of details had to be worked out, including how to line up cars in the parking lot, and how to handle any possible vehicle breakdowns. Overall, 118 cars with 208 families representing 388 adults were served; and 331 children and 73 seniors for a total of 792 people. Families were given much needed fresh food and some dairy products. More than 70 volunteers of all ages participated. Any food that was not taken was donated to Catholic Charities food pantry.