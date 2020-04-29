Harold John Hueser, 80, Eudora, passed away at his home April 25, 2020. Memorial Mass for Harold will be held at a future date. Private family visitation with burial April 30,2020 at St. Columbia Catholic Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice, 20920 W. 151st Street, Suite 204, Olathe, Kan., 66061 or Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main Street, Gardner, Kan., 66030. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan., 66030 (913) 856-7111

Harold was born March 16, 1940 in Clinton, Mo., to John William and Mary M. (Brzuchalski) Hueser. He grew up in Kansas City, Mo., and graduated from Lillis High School, Kansas City, Mo. After high school, he attended trade school. Harold married Victoria “Vicky” Nolke on Oct. 18, 1969 in Glasgow, Mo. In 1971, Harold and Vicky bought a farm and moved to Eudora where they raised their family. Harold worked as a mechanic for Owens Corning Fiberglass, Kansas City, Kan., until retiring in 1998. He then began working in maintenance for JOCO Road Department, Olathe. Harold was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church and a former Knights of Columbus member. He loved to tinker, often finding something that was a “good deal” that needed some time, TLC and spare parts; there was nothing he couldn’t fix. Harold was always ready for the challenge to fix what needed repaired and usually had a project he was working on that he was proud to show off. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Harold shared his love for the outdoors with both his kids and grandkids, teaching them how to fish and hunt. Most of all, he took pride in watching them enjoy any activity they happened to be participating in. Harold had a heart of gold, big hearty laugh, the firmest handshake and a bear hug that let you know he was sincere, and you were loved. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents; brother James Hueser and grandson Matthew Hueser. He is survived by his wife Vicky of the home; children: Denise McNabb, Trenton, Mo., Daniel (Tiffany) Hueser, Minneapolis, Kan., Deborah (Steven) Wise, Eudora, Sandra Hueser ( Michelle Becker), Wildwood, Mo., and Jeremy (Jill) Hueser, Eudora; siblings: Joyce Michael, Warrensburg, Mo., Judy Stinson, Acworth, Georgia and Bill Hueser, Overland Park, Kan., and 15 grandchildren.