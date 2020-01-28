Harold Dean Taylor, 77, of Wellsville, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Jan. 22, 2020.

Harold was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Gardner to Thomas Reynolds and Frances Elizabeth (Johnston) Taylor. He grew up in Gardner, where he graduated from Gardner High School in 1960. Harold married Carol Jennings on Sept. 30, 1961, in Spring Hill. They lived in Spring Hill, then moved to farm near Gardner and then moved to Wellsville in 1970. He was a jack of all trades. Harold drove a school bus as a young man while farming in Gardner. He started Taylor Oil in 1970, which he ran for almost 50 years.