On June 15th 2019 at approximately 2 a.m. deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of West Nelson on a reported prowler. Upon arrival, the deputy heard the sound of gunfire. He located one individual, inside a residence, who had been shot. The individual was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.
About The Author
Related Posts
Relay for Life team captain meeting scheduled
March 7, 2013
Smith scores four goals in SHHS soccer victory
May 7, 2015
Church, Scooters and Royal’s banner top PC
October 14, 2017
City’s ‘brand’ transition process to begin in Jan.
December 31, 2015