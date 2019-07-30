Randy Gregorcyk
Gardner City Councilman
It’s that time of the year, when the sounds of piglets, baby chicks and the smell of funnel cakes fill the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Gardner, Kan.
Many family friendly events to choose from, including the rodeo with mutton bustin’, carnival rides, and the livestock auction.
I have many childhood summer memories strolling through the fair, watching the rodeo or helping water a friends FFA calf, enjoying the auction with my dad and wishing I could be an auctioneer.
I hope you and your family are able to join in the fun, we call the Fair and make some lasting memories, eat a funnel cake and enjoy the sights and sounds.
Randy Gregorcyk
