COVID-19 has impacted the schedule for The Greenspace on Nelson.
The Edgerton City Council recently approved plans to make The Greenspace into a design-bid-build project.
While the council had hoped to begin construction this year, they now anticipate releasing a request for qualifications for a design team this year. This important new community space will give residents new places to hold events and do activities with their neighbors.
City staff has had a lot of feedback regarding what features the community wants in The Greenspace, including a gymnasium with a track, a splash pad, and an emergency shelter.
Greenspace impacted by COVID
