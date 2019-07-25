4-H Club presenters from left to right: Ryan Brethour, Becca Adair, Jayden Brethour, Alexandria Eflin, Rebecca Eflin and Lydia Laws. Submitted photo

Becca Adair

Club reporter

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, various 4-H individuals met with the Harmony Homemakers FCE at the Johnson County Extension Office to share projects they are interested in. Members of the Great Plains 4-H Club covered a wide range of topics, including Shooting Sports, Entomology, Public Speaking, Sewing, Composting, and Ceramics. Some of the projects shared will be entered in the upcoming Johnson County Fair to be judged. Presenting and talking with the Harmony Homemakers is a wonderful experience to grow public speaking skills while also sharing a variety of interesting topics. At the county fair, there is an opportunity for conference judging, which is a type of judging where the presenter and judge discuss the strengths and improvements of the item being presented. Sharing with Harmony Homemakers is an encouraging way to practice. In addition to the projects being judged at the fair, some members will also be giving speeches. The fair is a great opportunity for all 4-H clubs in Johnson County to come together and share what they’ve been working on all year. The Great Plains 4-H Club appreciates the support and encouragement of the Harmony Homemakers each year helping to “Make the Best Better”.

Great Plains 4-H Club presenters from left to right: Ryan Brethour, Becca Adair, Jayden Brethour, Alexandria Eflin, Rebecca Eflin, Lydia Laws