Submitted graphic

Edgerton received grant money for a railroad overpass along 207th Street.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved a $1 million County Assistance Road System, or CARS, grant to Edgerton for an overpass along 207th Street at Co-Op Road.

“We are in the final stages of design and property acquisition for the project,” said Beth Linn, city administrator. “We anticipate this project will go out to bid in the coming weeks to secure a contractor for construction. We plan to start the project in this spring with substantial completion by the end of 2020. Likely due to the magnitude of the construction project there will be some work still in 2021. “

The project will build a new bridge over the BNSF Railway and creek north of the existing 207th Street at grade crossing.

“This grade separation is a critical piece of the infrastructure to provide an uninterrupted path for public safety into the Edgerton community if a train would be occupying the current 207th Street crossing,” Linn continued. “This project is totally funded by revenue generated by Logistics Park Kansas City. There are no city general fund dollars allocated to the project. Total project budget is $15 MM with $1 MM grant from CARS and the remainder amount from LPKC revenue. “