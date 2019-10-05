Bad weather caused Gardner’s Grand Slam event to be cancelled, and tickets will be refunded. About 600 tickets at $35 each had been sold.

The City of Gardner will issue full refunds for all tickets purchased to the 2019 Grand Slam Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest. Credit card purchases will automatically be refunded. Individuals who paid by cash or check will receive a city-issued check for their refund by Oct. 15. Ticket-holders are not required to call to request a refund.

For those wanting the 2019 Grand Slam taster glass, bring proof of purchase to the Parks and Recreation counter inside Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main St., Gardner.

The city had spent about $22,000 for the event. That amount includes food, tables, chairs, tents, entertainment, glassware, etc. Also, we’re looking at about $2,500 refundable items, said Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer. There was no event insurance.

The third annual, Grand Slam Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest is sponsored by the Gardner Parks and Recreation Department. The adult – only event has local breweries, wineries and distilleries in the outfields at Celebration Park to share their creations of libations with participants. Non alcoholic beverages are also served, and event would have been limited to the first 1000 people.