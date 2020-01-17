Several City of Gardner utility customers have recently been victimized by phone scams.
Callers claiming to be from the city are threatening to turn off utility services if they do not receive immediate bill payment. Some callers are requesting customers to provide prepaid calling cards within 30 minutes to avoid shut off.
Callers also manipulate caller ID to look like they are calling from the city. The Gardner Police Department issued a statement that these calls are scams. The city does not make phone calls to customers before shutting off utilities.
If an impersonator calls a residence, the police advise that the resident hang up the phone immediately and contact the City of Gardner directly at 913.856.7535 to verify account status.
GPD warn of scam
