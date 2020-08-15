Drivers are advised that during the period of Aug. 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Gardner Police Department will join other local and state police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.

It is illegal to drive while impaired, yet, in 2018 one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in the United States.

Driving after consuming alcohol or any other potentially impairing substance is a choice you make.

According to the GPD, the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose enforcement campaign is intended to remind drivers:

To have a sober driver lined up before you drink alcohol away from home. Or take a sober ride to and from the location. Remember, this is your decision.

Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medications for driving warnings. More and more in Kansas, DUI arrests are occurring during daytime hours, largely due to the side effects of prescription drugs.

Before you choose to drive after drinking, know that Kansas ignition interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an ignition interlock device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or which is registered to you.

Before you choose to drive after drinking, take a moment to consider how it would be to begin every day with the memory of your decision if it resulted in injury or death. If you are driving impaired, you are not only more likely to crash, but that crash is much more likely to cause serious injury or death.

Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors. Just think.

Always wear a seat belt it’s the best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.

Residents can count on the GPD to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws, not just during this enforcement campaign but all through the year.