Gardner Police Department had two additional officers on duty during the July 4 weekend, and ran a total of 365 calls; 18 percent of those were fireworks complaints.
During June 23 – July 5, GPD answered 71 fireworks calls, according to Sgt. Steve Benz, public information officer.
During that specific time frame GPD answered 71 total calls, issued 51 warnings, one citation, and five arrests (on non related charges.) There were 14 complaints where no contact was made, Benz said.
were 16 total fireworks calls.
During the time frame, GPD ran 365 total calls, including fireworks complaints. Fireworks represented about 18 percent of those calls, Benz said. Two additional officers were on duty between 7 p.m. and midnight July 1-5.
Benz estimated about 1,000 people attended Gardner’s annual fireworks display at Celebration Park.
“Traffic flow was not an issue, with most vehicles out of the area within approx. 15 minutes of the show’s conclusion,” Benz said.
GPD responds to fireworks complaints
Gardner Police Department had two additional officers on duty during the July 4 weekend, and ran a total of 365 calls; 18 percent of those were fireworks complaints.